Rare Battle of Hastings 50p Coin Listed on eBay for £10,000: A Collector’s Treasure

A rare 50p coin commemorating the historic Battle of Hastings has caught the attention of collectors as it’s now available on eBay for an astonishing £10,000. Listed at 20,000 times its face value, this unique coin has generated a buzz among history buffs and coin collectors alike.

An Exclusive Piece of British Coinage

Minted in 2016, this 50p coin is part of a limited batch produced by the Royal Mint to mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings, one of the most significant events in British history. This battle saw King Harold II defeated by William the Conqueror, changing the course of English history forever. The coin’s design offers a visual tribute to this event, depicting an image from the famous Bayeux Tapestry, an iconic work of medieval art that tells the story of the battle.

Design Details: Honoring the Past

The coin’s design is instantly recognizable, with an engraving based on the Bayeux Tapestry’s depiction of the 1066 battle scene. In this image, King Harold faces off with William the Conqueror, illustrating a critical moment in history. The coin also features Queen Elizabeth II on the reverse, grounding it in the modern era and marking its production date as 2016. This combination of historical imagery and contemporary relevance makes it a truly unique collectible.

A Must-Have for Collectors

As an item that combines British history with limited-edition craftsmanship, this Battle of Hastings coin has become a sought-after piece. Collectors interested in both historical significance and numismatic value are particularly drawn to this coin, viewing it as an asset for both cultural and investment purposes. For those who appreciate British history, this coin holds a distinct appeal as a conversation piece and an addition to a curated collection.

Investment Value: 20,000 Times its Face Value

While the coin’s original value is just 50p, its historical significance and rarity have inflated its worth dramatically. Listed for £10,000, this coin exemplifies how certain collectible items can achieve exceptional market values, especially when they resonate with historical milestones. Buyers are also offered a “best offer” option, which may allow for negotiation, along with a modest 85p delivery fee.

Available for Purchase in Oxford

The coin is currently located in Oxford, and prospective buyers can view the listing on eBay. Given its exclusivity, this listing provides a rare opportunity to own a piece of British history. Whether for personal collection or investment, this coin is sure to stand out among other collectibles.

Final Thoughts: A Coveted Piece of History

With its unique design, historical value, and limited availability, the Battle of Hastings 50p coin is more than just currency—it’s a symbol of British heritage. For collectors, this coin is a valuable piece that captures a turning point in English history, offering a tangible link to a past era.

Reference Article