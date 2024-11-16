A Lucky Coin Collector Strikes Gold with a $375 WitterBrick Mystery Box Find Heads to GreatCollections Auction

A coin collector from the East Coast recently experienced the discovery of a lifetime. While opening a $375 WitterBrick mystery box, they found an incredibly rare 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief double eagle ($20), graded CACG MS-64. This golden treasure, a standout piece of American coinage, is now up for auction at GreatCollections, giving enthusiasts a chance to own this historical gem.

The Path to Auction: From Discovery to Bidding Wars

The lucky collector, a long-time client of GreatCollections, acted swiftly, consigning the coin within days of the remarkable find. Bidding for this rarity began with fervor, and as of November 12, the coin had already attracted more than 30 bids, with the leading offer reaching an impressive $37,000. The auction is set to conclude on Sunday, November 17, and expectations remain high for the final hammer price.

WitterBricks: A Coin Collector’s Dream

WitterBricks, a creation of San Francisco-based Witter Coin, have gained immense popularity among collectors. These curated mystery boxes are designed to thrill, containing high-quality coins graded by CAC Grading (CACG). Each coin in a WitterBrick comes with a special label, hand-signed by Seth Chandler, the innovative founder of Witter Coin.

The program guarantees that every buyer receives at least 70% of the purchase price in CACG Price Guide value, but there is always a chance of uncovering a high-value coin like the 1907 Saint-Gaudens double eagle. The first series of WitterBricks sold out within minutes earlier this year, underscoring their allure to the collecting community.

A Generous Contribution to the Numismatic Community

The consignor has chosen to share their good fortune by donating a portion of the auction proceeds to Witter Coin University, a program that supports numismatic education. Seth Chandler, deeply committed to fostering a passion for coins, has pledged to personally match the donor’s contribution, amplifying the impact of this windfall.

The Significance of the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief

The 1907 Saint-Gaudens double eagle is a masterpiece of American coin design, celebrated for its intricate artistry and historical significance. This particular coin, enhanced by its CACG MS-64 grading and custom gold label, is a testament to the enduring beauty and value of rare coins.

Conclusion: A Story of Luck, Legacy, and Generosity

This incredible tale of discovery, paired with the collector’s generosity, underscores the excitement and unpredictability of coin collecting. As the auction approaches its conclusion, all eyes are on GreatCollections, eagerly awaiting the final bid for this extraordinary piece of American numismatic history.

If you’ve ever dreamed of uncovering treasure, WitterBricks might just hold your next surprise.

