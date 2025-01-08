Mother named Gamble from Ohio arrested for leaving children in freezing car outside casino

A mother from Ohio has faced allegations of leaving her two children unattended in a bitterly cold car at a casino.

Shaneja Gamble, a 22-year-old individual, got arrested when security personnel found children inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino Toledo.

The temperature outside was a chilly 26F when the children were discovered on Sunday. According to the affidavit, the car was unlocked and not running at the time.

The article did not disclose whether Gamble was present inside the casino at the time of the discovery or provide information regarding her arrest location.

According to the legal document, the officer was informed by security at the Hollywood Casino about Gamble leaving two minor children unattended in an unlocked and non-running vehicle on the third floor of the casino parking lot. It was noted that the incident took place when the temperature outside was 26 degrees.

According to Law & Crime, Gamble is facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering children and creating a significant risk to their health or safety. When she appeared in court on Monday, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Local10, the bell desk at the main entrance of the massive gambling hall called the police when three unidentified men brought a baby to their attention. Officer Joseph Cimino promptly arrived at the scene and was greeted with the sight of an infant, wearing a soiled diaper, exposed to the elements in a stroller.

After the incident, the authorities launched an urgent search to locate the mother of the child. However, it was Rubi Verduzco, a resident of Bethany, Oklahoma, who appeared at the scene approximately 15 to 20 minutes later. Her identification was established through her state medical marijuana card, according to WTVJ.

According to the police, when they interviewed her, she seemed intoxicated. The report mentioned that she had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong smell of alcohol on her breath. WTVJ reported these details. Although Verduzco could remember the name of her baby, she couldn’t recall its age, as per the police.

According to Local10, authorities made contact with the child’s father, who resides in Oklahoma. It was reported that he instructed them to apprehend Verduzco and requested that the state assume custody of the child.

The woman is now being charged with child abuse and child neglect without bodily harm. It has been confirmed by the police that the child has been placed under the care of the Department of Children and Families. Verduzco is currently held at the North Broward Bureau on a $2,500 bond.

