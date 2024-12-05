2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set: A Rare Collector’s Edition Now Available

On November 21, 2024, the United States Mint released the highly anticipated 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set, offering a unique opportunity for coin collectors and history enthusiasts alike. Priced at $215, this set pays homage to two of the most iconic designs in U.S. coinage history, beautifully rendered in .999 silver with a Reverse Proof finish.

A Stunning Combination of History and Craftsmanship

This exclusive two-coin set features the renowned Morgan Dollar, designed by George T. Morgan, and the Peace Dollar, created by Anthony de Francisci. Both coins are revered for their historical significance and artistic design, making them highly sought-after by collectors.

The Morgan Dollar : The obverse of the Morgan Dollar showcases the graceful profile of Lady Liberty, while the reverse features a powerful heraldic eagle, symbolizing strength and unity. This design was first introduced in 1878 and quickly became one of the most beloved coins in American numismatic history.

The Peace Dollar : The Peace Dollar, designed in 1921, celebrates the end of World War I and symbolizes hope for a peaceful future. The obverse features a striking image of the Goddess of Liberty, while the reverse shows a bald eagle clutching an olive branch, signifying peace and freedom.



Premium Reverse Proof Finish

Both coins in the 2024 set are crafted in a Reverse Proof finish, a distinctive minting process that creates a mirror-like background with frosted raised designs. This unique finish enhances the intricate details of the coins’ designs, giving them a stunning contrast and visual appeal. Produced at the U.S. Mint facility in San Francisco, these coins are sure to stand out in any collection.

Limited Mintage and Household Order Limit

The 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set has a limited mintage of just 262,500 units, making it a rare and valuable addition to any collection. To ensure broad access for collectors, a household order limit of five sets was in place for the first 24 hours after the release.

Elegant Packaging and Certificate of Authenticity

Each set is encapsulated to protect its pristine condition and is packaged in a luxurious blue box, complete with a sleeve. To further authenticate the collection, each set comes with a certificate of authenticity, confirming the origin and quality of the coins.

Availability and Bulk Purchase Program

Collectors can purchase the 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set directly from the U.S. Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov/morgan-and-peace-dollar-2024-two-coin-reverse-proof-set-24XS. The set is also available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers, including those at the Philadelphia Mint, Denver Mint, and the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.

In addition, the set is included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. However, only up to 10% of the limited quantity will be made available to authorized bulk purchasers, ensuring collectors have fair access to the remaining stock.

Conclusion

The 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set offers a remarkable blend of historical significance, artistic beauty, and rarity. With a limited mintage, exquisite Reverse Proof finishes, and unique packaging, this set is an excellent addition for any serious coin collector. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to own a piece of American numismatic history.

Also Read:

Reference article

THIS IS ONLY A BLOG POST FOR INFORMATION – WE DO NOT BUY, SELL, OR APPRAISE THESE ITEMS