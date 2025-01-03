Brooklyn Man Accused of Subway Shoving Had Recent Behavioral Changes, Says Father

According to the father of the Brooklyn man accused of pushing a commuter onto an oncoming 1 train on Tuesday, his son had been doing well until about three weeks ago when he started displaying strange behavior.

Shamel Hawkins, 40, expressed his concerns about his son, Kamel Hawkins, who is currently facing attempted murder charges in Manhattan Criminal Court. According to Shamel, his son has been dealing with some mental issues recently.

“We suspect that someone may have tampered with his marijuana,” Mr. Hawkins shared. “Around three weeks ago, he was perfectly fine, but then his behavior became increasingly strange. We tried to intervene and seek help for him, but he adamantly refused.”

Hawkins resided in the Whitman Houses public housing complex alongside his father and brother, as confirmed by his dad. However, he eventually relocated to a shelter.

In a shocking random attack, Kamel Hawkins, 23, was apprehended near Columbus Circle on Tuesday, mere hours after he pushed a straphanger onto the subway tracks in Manhattan.

In a shocking video, the victim, a 45-year-old individual, can be observed falling onto the tracks as a 1 train approaches at the 18th Street station. Despite the terrifying incident, the individual miraculously escaped with only head injuries.

According to law enforcement sources, the man was lucky to have fallen into the “trench” on the tracks beneath the train during the attack at 1:30 p.m.

Hawkins, on the other hand, is facing serious charges of attempted murder and assault, as the police have officially charged him.

In an interview with The Post, Shamel Hawkins expressed his lack of knowledge about his troubled son’s involvement in the subway shoving incident. He mentioned that he had last seen his son over the holidays.

“We actually saw him here on Christmas,” recalled the elder Hawkins, still in disbelief. “I vividly remember seeing him right here on Christmas. It’s just shocking.”

“He requires assistance. We genuinely care about him, but unfortunately, we are unable to provide the help he needs if he continues to reject the support we attempt to offer him. We make genuine efforts to assist him, but if he does not desire it, there is little we can do.”

“He requires assistance. He is in need of mental support.”

According to law enforcement sources, the person accused of pushing someone on the subway has a history of at least three prior arrests. One of these arrests occurred in June 2019 when he allegedly assaulted an NYPD officer in Queens. During the incident, he body-slammed the officer, causing him to suffer back injuries.

According to Patrick Hendry, the president of the NYPD Police Benevolent Association, individuals who attack police officers while they are in full uniform are capable of committing even more heinous acts against innocent civilians. He emphasized that when the justice system fails to hold perpetrators accountable for assaulting law enforcement, it puts the safety of every New Yorker at risk.

In October, Hawkins found himself facing an open case in Brooklyn for assault, harassment, and possession of weapons.

According to prosecutors, they requested bail for Hawkins in the mentioned case, but instead, on October 20, he was referred to a court intervention program.

The state court system aims to provide alternatives to incarceration through its “Problem-Solving Courts” program.

Reference Article