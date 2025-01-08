Elderly woman assaulted by young girl in the lobby of her New York City apartment building

In her West 17th Street apartment building, the victim, a retired mental health professional, shared the horrifying assault she endured with The Post. She expressed her shock, stating that she had never witnessed such behavior from a child before.

Around 11:50 a.m., the elderly woman was making her way back home after taking her dog for a walk when she came across a group of youngsters engaged in what appeared to be playful fighting in front of her Chelsea building.

She said that there were approximately four individuals along with a group of children already on the steps. She told them to depart.

The elderly woman and her tiny dog entered the building, effectively deterring the troublemakers from escalating the confrontation.

As the neighbor opened the inner lobby door, a boy and a girl from the group managed to squeeze their way in.

“The boy attempted to persuade her to depart, but she stubbornly resisted,” she recounted. “The situation became overwhelming. I have never witnessed anything of this magnitude before.”

For the past decade, the elderly resident has been troubled by the presence of teenagers loitering outside her building.

“These kids have been through hell,” she stated.

It is not clear if the young assailant who attacked her is a student at the NYC Lab School for Collaborative Studies, as the apartment building is located across the street from the school.

According to the retiree, the child’s behavior suggests that she has experienced repeated blows to her head. In the retiree’s own words, “I’ve never seen a child behave like that before.”

The victim mentioned that she had a significant bump on her head but did not need any further medical attention.

As of late Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the case.

