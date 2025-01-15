DWP handing out £5,740 payments which are Tax-Free Starting in April

In the Published article by birminghammail.co.uk, The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is set to introduce significant changes for those claiming two of the most popular disability benefits, including Attendance Allowance and the Basic State Pension. These changes, due to an uprating by the new Labour Party government, are set to come into effect in April. Here’s an overview of how these changes will impact claimants.

Attendance Allowance: A Boost for Those in Need

One of the key changes this April is the increase in Attendance Allowance, a non-means-tested benefit for individuals with long-term health conditions or disabilities. This benefit, designed to provide assistance to those who need help with day-to-day activities, will see a rise in payments.

The weekly amount will increase to £73.90 or £110.40, depending on the claimant’s specific condition. Since Attendance Allowance is usually paid every four weeks, this translates to an increase of £290.60 (rising to £295.60) or £434.20 (rising to £441.60) per pay period. This uptick means that claimants could receive up to £5,740 in additional income over the 2025/26 financial year.

Basic State Pension: A Steady Increase

In addition to Attendance Allowance, the Basic State Pension is also set to rise. Those receiving the full Basic State Pension will see their weekly payments increase by £6.95, from £169.50 to £176.45. This brings the total payment every four weeks to £705.80, and annually, claimants will receive an extra £361.40, raising their yearly total from £8,814 to £9,175.40.

This increase will provide pensioners with more financial security, especially in the face of rising living costs.

Impact of Hospital Admissions on Attendance Allowance

Claimants who are receiving Attendance Allowance should be aware of how their benefits may be affected if they are admitted to the hospital. If a claimant is hospitalized for more than 28 days (or four weeks), their Attendance Allowance payments will stop. However, once they leave the hospital, payments will resume. It’s important to note that the days spent in the hospital don’t include the day the claimant enters or leaves the hospital, so it’s essential to account for this when calculating the duration of their hospital stay.

Eligibility for Both Attendance Allowance and Carer’s Allowance

Another important factor to consider is that some claimants may be eligible to receive both Attendance Allowance and Carer’s Allowance. If you have a long-term health condition that requires assistance with daily activities and you also care for someone for at least 35 hours a week, you could qualify for both benefits—provided your income is under £151 per week.

This dual benefit provision ensures that those who provide essential care to others can receive the financial support they deserve while managing their own health conditions.

Exemption from the Benefit Cap

A significant advantage of claiming Attendance Allowance is that the money you receive will be exempt from the benefit cap. This means that receiving this allowance will not affect your eligibility for other benefits, giving claimants additional financial security and ensuring that their benefits do not reduce as a result of receiving Attendance Allowance.

No Tax on Attendance Allowance

One of the most notable features of Attendance Allowance is that it is not subject to tax. Claimants do not have to pay tax on any payments they receive, allowing them to keep the full amount of financial support. Additionally, as mentioned, claiming this benefit won’t affect eligibility for other benefit entitlements, making it a valuable resource for many individuals.

Conclusion

The upcoming changes to Attendance Allowance and the Basic State Pension bring a welcome boost for many people who rely on disability benefits in the UK. With these increases, as well as the exemption from the benefit cap and the lack of tax on the money received, claimants will have greater financial support. These adjustments are set to have a positive impact on the lives of individuals who need assistance with daily activities due to long-term health conditions or disabilities. As April approaches, it’s essential for claimants to stay informed about these changes to ensure they maximize the benefits available to them.