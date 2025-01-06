71-year-old woman bravely defends herself against brutal assault by group of teenage girls on Blue city subway

New York City subway surveillance footage has been released by the police, showing a group of teenagers who are wanted for attempting to rob a 71-year-old woman.

On New Year’s Day, a brave 71-year-old woman fearlessly fought back against a group of teenagers who attempted to mug her as she was on her way to church.

A brave commuter bravely defended herself against a group of four teenage girls who were attacking her on the New York City subway system. The incident occurred during an attempted robbery, adding to the growing number of crimes on the city’s troubled transit network.

According to the NYPD and a report by the New York Post, the victim was attacked by the teens when she got off a Number 3 train at Hoyt Station in Brooklyn around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. She was on her way to a church service at the time.

Four women are being sought by the NYPD for their involvement in a brutal assault on a 71-year-old individual within the New York City subway system.

Linda Rosa, a woman from East New York, recounted a horrifying attack to the Post. She emphasized her determination not to be robbed.

Rosa recounted how one of the teenagers attempted to snatch her purse, while another brazenly challenged her to a fight.

Rosa recounted the incident where the first teen forcefully struck her on the face, causing her glasses to fall to the ground. Simultaneously, the second teen swiftly grabbed a pocket pouch containing Rosa’s ID and medical records.

“I was still struggling with the first person,” Rosa shared with the Post. “Then I attempted to kick her in the groin, but my leg wouldn’t extend far enough. That’s when I lost my balance and fell. I fell, and in that moment, she mercilessly stomped on me.”

Rosa bravely stood up to the law-flouting teens, determined not to let them stomp on her head.

The brave elderly woman cried out for assistance as the second teenager approached her once more.

Rosa recounted how she suddenly seized her hair and skillfully twisted it around her left hand. She managed to have both of them facing downwards, akin to rams preparing for a fierce battle.

Rosa recounted how the other two teenagers angrily shouted at her, demanding that she release the duo. In response, Rosa raised her voice, calling out for assistance.

The senior finally released them, and the shocked teenagers rushed out of the subway system.

After the incident, Rosa made her way to the Brooklyn Tabernacle Church, seeking help and support. The compassionate staff at the church immediately took care of her and wasted no time in dialing 911 for assistance, as reported by the Post.

According to the police, the victim suffered only minor injuries and was promptly transported to The Brooklyn Hospital Center by EMS. The victim’s condition is stable.

A woman tragically lost her life on December 22, 2024, when she was set on fire aboard a subway car at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station in Brooklyn. The incident is currently under investigation by the police. (Image: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

According to the Post, she expressed gratitude that they didn’t have any weapons and that the terrifying experience didn’t trigger a heart attack.

However, she expressed her forgiveness towards them.

“They have no idea what they’re doing,” Rosa explained to the Post. “They truly don’t understand the gravity of their actions. It’s simply a case of teenagers engaging in foolish behavior.”

According to her, these days, nobody is safe in New York City’s subway system or on the streets.

“It’s something that could happen to anyone,” Rosa expressed. “Even seniors are now being targeted. It can happen anywhere, at any subway station. It could be while you’re walking down the street or crossing the road.”

A mere day prior to this incident, a 45-year-old man was forcibly pushed into an approaching subway train in Manhattan. As a result, he sustained a head injury but, remarkably, he is currently reported to be in stable condition.

A few days ago, an immigrant from Guatemala, who was in the country illegally, committed a horrifying act by setting a woman on fire and causing her death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite Governor Kathy Hochul’s claims of the subway system being safe, crime rates continue to persist in New York City.

