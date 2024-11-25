Four Rare Coins Worth a Fortune: Including the Special 10p Design You Need to Look Out For

When you reach into your wallet for some change, you might be surprised to learn that certain coins could be worth far more than their face value. From commemorative 50p coins to special-edition £2 pieces, rare coins are often lurking in plain sight. Here’s how you can spot these valuable coins and why it’s worth checking your change every time.

The Rise of Rare Coin Collecting

Over the years, collecting rare coins has become increasingly popular, especially with the rise of social media platforms like TikTok. Collectors and enthusiasts are sharing their finds, inspiring others to take a closer look at their own spare change. Coin collectors like @CoinCollectingWizard, who has over 211,000 followers, regularly discuss valuable coins that might be hidden in circulation, giving collectors and casual observers alike a chance to profit from their discovery.

Rare Coins to Look Out For

While you may not expect to stumble upon something valuable in your daily transactions, here are a few coins that could make you a small fortune.

1. The Angel of the North 10p Coin

Minted in 2018 and 2019, the “A for Angel of the North” 10p coin is one of the rarest 10p pieces you can find. These coins were part of the Royal Mint’s 2018-2019 series celebrating British landmarks, and the “A” represents the iconic Angel of the North in Gateshead. If you happen to find this 10p in your change, it’s definitely worth more than face value!

2. Shakespeare £2 Coin with Edge Inscription Errors

Released in 2014, the Shakespeare £2 coin features an inscription along the edge, which was supposed to read “What a piece of work is a man.” However, some coins in circulation have the wrong inscription, making them highly collectible. These error coins can fetch prices of around £30 or more, so it’s worth inspecting the edge of your £2 coins carefully.

3. The Kew Gardens 50p Coin

One of the most coveted coins among collectors is the 2009 Kew Gardens 50p coin, with only 210,000 minted and released into circulation. Because of its limited mintage and unique design featuring the famous Kew Gardens Palm House, this coin is considered one of the rarest 50p pieces. If you have one in your collection, it could be worth up to £150.

4. 2002 Commonwealth Games £2 Coins

In 2002, the Royal Mint released a series of £2 coins to celebrate the Commonwealth Games in Manchester. These coins were issued in different versions representing the four nations of the UK—England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. While all versions are rare, the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games £2 coin is particularly sought after, with a market value of around £35.

How to Find Rare Coins in Your Change?

Now that you know what to look for, here are some practical steps to help you uncover rare coins in your pocket change.

Use a Metal Detector

One of the best tools for finding rare coins is a metal detector. Whether you’re out on a beach, in a park, or even on a hiking trail, a metal detector can help you discover coins buried beneath the ground. This is especially useful in areas with a history of human activity, where older and rarer coins might be hiding.

Search Unusual Places

Rare coins don’t just appear in change; they might be hiding in the most unexpected places. Check your attics, basements, old boxes in the garage, or even inside the walls of old homes. You never know what forgotten treasures could be stashed away.

Ask Friends and Family

Sometimes the best way to find rare coins is by asking those around you. Your family and friends may have old coin collections or spare change lying around, especially if they’ve inherited coins from older relatives. It’s worth asking to see if anyone has anything unusual tucked away in their drawers or coin jars.

Conclusion

Checking your change might seem like a small thing, but with the potential to find valuable coins, it can be a rewarding habit. From rare 10p and 50p coins to limited-edition £2 pieces, there are plenty of hidden gems to discover. Whether you use a metal detector, search unusual places, or ask around, you might just find the next big collector’s item right in your own pocket. Keep your eyes peeled, and you could be holding onto something worth a lot more than you think!

