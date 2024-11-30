Check Your Wallet: Rare $1 Bills Worth Six Figures Might Be Hiding in Connecticut

Imagine stumbling across a $1 bill in your wallet or a long-forgotten winter coat pocket and discovering it’s worth a life-changing $150,000. It might sound like a dream, but this is a reality for a few lucky individuals who’ve found a rare printing error on U.S. dollar bills. Here’s everything you need to know about these sought-after bills and how to spot them.

The Printing Error That Made History

In 2014 and 2016, the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing made a significant error. They printed 6.4 million pairs of $1 bills with duplicate serial numbers—a mistake that technically amounts to counterfeiting. Each U.S. bill is supposed to have a unique serial number to distinguish it, but this miscommunication resulted in two separate print runs of identical numbers.

While most of these bills were caught and destroyed, a few slipped into circulation. To date, only 37 matching pairs of these rare bills have been discovered, making them highly desirable among collectors.

Why Are These Bills So Valuable?

The rarity of these bills is the main factor driving their value. Collectors are willing to pay top dollar for these unique pieces of currency history. A verified matching pair of these misprinted bills can fetch as much as $150,000 at auction.

Their value also highlights the fascination with currency errors, as they represent rare instances of imperfection in an otherwise meticulous system.

How to Identify These Rare $1 Bills?

If you’re ready to start searching, here are the key features to look for:

Check the Series Look for “Series 2013” printed on the bill next to George Washington’s portrait. Federal Reserve Seal The bill must have a “B” Federal Reserve Seal located above the serial number. Serial Number Details The serial number must end with a star symbol (★).

The serial number must fall within one of these two specific ranges: B00000001★ to B00250000★ B03200001★ to B09600000★



If your bill meets all these criteria, you could be holding a valuable piece of currency.

Where to Search for These Hidden Treasures?

These rare bills are likely circulating in areas with high cash transactions, such as bars, restaurants, gas stations, or small businesses. Don’t forget to check the loose change in your car console, junk drawer, or old wallets—you never know where one might turn up.

What to Do If You Find One?

If you believe you have one of these rare bills:

Authenticate It: Reach out to a trusted currency expert or appraiser to confirm its authenticity. Match It: Finding a matching pair significantly increases the value, so check online marketplaces or auctions for potential counterparts. Sell Strategically: Partner with a reputable auction house or numismatic dealer to ensure you get the best possible price.

Why It’s Worth Checking?

These rare bills serve as a reminder of how a small mistake can create something extraordinarily valuable. With only a handful discovered so far, there’s still a chance that one could be hiding in plain sight. Next time you handle cash, take a closer look—it might just make you $150,000 richer!

