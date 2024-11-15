Rare 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle Discovered in a WitterBrick Mystery Box – Set to Auction at GreatCollections

In the world of coin collecting, few events are as thrilling as finding a rare and valuable coin unexpectedly. For one fortunate East Coast collector, a $375 WitterBrick mystery box turned out to be the key to an extraordinary discovery — a 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle ($20) graded CACG MS-64, currently valued at a remarkable $37,000. This rare find is set to be auctioned by GreatCollections, and the bidding excitement is already in full swing.

The WitterBrick Mystery Box: A Collector’s Gamble

WitterBricks are mystery boxes that offer coin collectors a chance to purchase high-quality, certified coins. Each WitterBrick is filled with coins graded by CACG (Certified Acceptance Corporation Grading), and it’s guaranteed that the buyer will receive at least 70% of the purchase price in CACG Price Guide value. However, some lucky buyers, like the one who discovered the 1907 High Relief Saint-Gaudens, will walk away with coins worth much more.

The initial release of WitterBricks sold out quickly, with demand far outstripping supply. The East Coast collector, who has a long-standing relationship with GreatCollections, purchased two of the less expensive mystery boxes for $375 each. Little did he know, one of them would contain a coin worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle: A Coin of Legendary Value

The 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle is one of the most famous and prized coins in U.S. numismatic history. Minted in 1907, it features the renowned design by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, which is widely considered one of the most beautiful coin designs ever produced. The coin is known for its striking high relief, which makes it stand out among other coins of the era.

The 1907 High Relief was originally created with the intention of making a coin with a more artistic appearance. While the coin’s beauty was immediately evident, it was difficult to mint due to the intricacies of the design, which required more time and effort. As a result, only a limited number of these coins were produced, making them highly sought after by collectors. Today, well-preserved specimens can fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction.

The CACG MS-64 grade assigned to this particular coin indicates its excellent condition, further boosting its value. Coins in this grade are considered to be in near-perfect condition, with few signs of wear or damage, making it even rarer and more desirable to collectors.

GreatCollections Auction: Bidding Frenzy

The 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle is now up for auction at GreatCollections, a leading coin auction house known for its expertise in certified coins. The bidding for this coin has been intense, with 33 bids already placed and the current bid sitting at an impressive $37,000.

Ian Russell, the president of GreatCollections, expressed his excitement about the auction, noting the strong interest in the coin. “It’s great to see such a windfall for a client of ours, and so far, bidding has been strong,” Russell commented. He also highlighted the coin’s custom gold label, which adds to its appeal. The auction for the 1907 Saint-Gaudens coin will end on Sunday, November 17th, 2024, giving collectors one final chance to place their bids.

Giving Back: A Generous Gesture by the Consignor

In a heartwarming turn of events, the collector who discovered the 1907 coin has decided to give back to the numismatic community. The collector has agreed to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the coin to the Witter Coin University, an educational initiative founded by Seth Chandler, the creator of WitterBricks. Chandler has also pledged to match the donation personally, making this discovery even more significant.

Seth Chandler expressed his excitement over the discovery, saying, “What a thrill for the consignor, to have opened the WitterBrick and discovered the 1907 High Relief. He has generously agreed to donate part of the proceeds to the Witter Coin University, and I will match whatever he donates personally.”

The Baltimore Coin Expo: A Rare Opportunity to See the Coin

For those attending the Baltimore Coin Expo, the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle will be on display from November 14-16, 2024, at the GreatCollections table (#345). Coin enthusiasts attending the expo will have the chance to view this iconic coin up close and learn more about its history. Additionally, those unable to attend the expo can make an appointment to see the coin in person at GreatCollections’ Irvine offices.

Conclusion: A Remarkable Discovery in the World of Coin Collecting

The discovery of the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle in a WitterBrick mystery box serves as a reminder of the excitement and potential rewards of coin collecting. This find has captivated the numismatic community, with bidding already pushing the coin’s value to astounding heights. As the auction draws to a close, collectors eagerly await to see who will ultimately take home this rare piece of American history.

With part of the proceeds going to charity and the coin’s display at major events, this discovery is not just about a financial windfall — it’s about celebrating the passion and generosity that define the world of coin collecting.

