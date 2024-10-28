Recipients Will Receive 2 SSI Checks in November and None in December 2024: What You Need to Know

Social Security beneficiaries who also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are about to experience a unique payment schedule in November and December 2024. These changes may impact beneficiaries’ monthly budgeting as they receive an extra payment one month, followed by a gap the next. This article explains what Texans can expect, why the adjustment occurs, and how it may play out in future years.

Overview of the November 2024 Payment Schedule

SSI recipients can look forward to receiving three payments in November 2024. This includes their regular Social Security check—paid to retirees and other eligible recipients over age 62—plus two SSI payments.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Regular Social Security Payment: Scheduled as usual for November. First SSI Payment: Issued at the start of the month. Second SSI Payment: A second SSI payment will arrive on November 29, fulfilling the December SSI disbursement early.

While these payments offer recipients an extra influx in November, they will not receive an SSI payment in December 2024.

Why No SSI Payments Will Be Issued in December 2024

The absence of a December SSI payment can be attributed to calendar scheduling by the Social Security Administration (SSA). When SSI payments are set to fall on a weekend or holiday, they are typically issued on the closest preceding business day. Since December 1, 2024, lands on a Sunday, the SSI payment will be sent on Friday, November 29, instead.

This scheduling quirk creates the impression of an “extra” SSI payment in November, although it’s simply an early payment for December.

Preparing for Similar Payment Adjustments in 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, a similar pattern will affect SSI disbursements in certain months. While SSI recipients will receive a payment at the start of December 2024, it will technically apply to January 2025, thus following the pattern of early payments based on calendar needs. Key dates for 2025 include:

January 31, 2025: Payment for February.

Payment for February. February 28, 2025: Payment for March, with no SSI payment issued in March.

Payment for March, with no SSI payment issued in March. May 2025: Double payment for May, but no payment in June.

The periodic absence of SSI payments in certain months means beneficiaries will need to prepare accordingly for months with no disbursement.

Monthly Budgeting Tips for SSI Recipients

These payment adjustments can create some financial uncertainty for recipients. Here are a few tips to help manage the unique 2024-2025 payment schedules:

Plan Ahead: Take note of double-payment months and months with no disbursement. This helps recipients distribute funds evenly to cover regular monthly expenses. Use SSA Calendars: The SSA releases annual payment schedules that indicate regular and adjusted payment dates. Checking these schedules can assist in future planning. Seek Assistance if Needed: For recipients who find these payment shifts challenging, seeking advice from a financial advisor can offer strategies for balancing budgets during these unique months.

Social Security Payments: November 2024 Schedule

Regular Social Security retirement benefits for November will follow the usual SSA payment schedule, based on recipients’ birth dates:

November 13: Recipients with birth dates between the 1st and 10th.

Recipients with birth dates between the 1st and 10th. November 20: Recipients with birth dates between the 11th and 20th.

Recipients with birth dates between the 11th and 20th. November 27: Recipients with birth dates between the 21st and 31st.

Final Thoughts

The unique payment schedule for SSI recipients in late 2024 and 2025 can create budgeting challenges for some Texans. By understanding the timing of these adjustments, beneficiaries can plan more effectively, ensuring they’re prepared for any months without SSI disbursements. Checking the SSA’s calendar regularly and organizing finances in anticipation of double-payment months can be crucial steps in managing these upcoming changes.

Source By – statesman.com