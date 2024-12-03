Kia & Hyundai Class Action Settlement 2024: Eligibility, Compensation, and Key Deadlines

Between 2011 and 2022, certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles were manufactured without engine immobilizers—a key security feature that prevents unauthorized vehicle starts. This omission significantly increased theft rates, fueled by viral TikTok videos demonstrating how to exploit this vulnerability. In response, a class-action lawsuit was filed, resulting in a settlement fund valued between $80 million and $145 million. This guide covers the key details, including eligibility, compensation amounts, and deadlines.

The Settlement Overview

The class-action lawsuit argues that Kia and Hyundai’s decision to exclude immobilizers made their vehicles disproportionately susceptible to theft, resulting in financial losses for owners. The settlement seeks to compensate eligible vehicle owners for theft-related expenses while offering free software upgrades and anti-theft solutions to enhance security.

The court granted preliminary approval of the revised settlement agreement on October 31, 2023. The final approval hearing is scheduled for July 15, 2024, with claims due no later than January 11, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the settlement, you must meet the following conditions:

Vehicle Ownership: You must own or lease an eligible Kia or Hyundai model manufactured between 2011 and 2022.

Eligible Vehicles

Some of the affected models include:

Kia Forte (2011-2021)

Kia Optima (2011-2020)

Kia Sorento (2011-2022)

Kia Sportage (2011-2022)

Hyundai Elantra (2011-2022)

Hyundai Tucson (2011-2022)

You can confirm your vehicle’s eligibility by entering your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the official settlement website.

Compensation Details

1. Theft or Attempted Theft

Up to 60% of the vehicle’s Black Book value for total losses due to theft.

for total losses due to theft. Up to the greater of $3,375 or 33% of damage costs from each theft incident, covering personal property stolen or damaged.

2. Reimbursements for Additional Expenses

Insurance deductibles: Up to $375 .

Up to . Increased premiums: Coverage for higher insurance costs resulting from a theft claim.

Coverage for higher insurance costs resulting from a theft claim. Other costs: Up to $250 for expenses like towing, transportation, or penalties.

3. Lost Income and Childcare Expenses

Up to $250 combined for time spent managing theft aftermath or completing the software upgrade.

4. Anti-Theft Solutions

Software Upgrades: Free for eligible vehicles to enhance security.

Free for eligible vehicles to enhance security. Key Fobs: Reimbursement for OEM-issued key fobs necessary for the upgrade, capped at $350 per fob , up to two per vehicle.

Reimbursement for OEM-issued key fobs necessary for the upgrade, capped at , up to two per vehicle. Anti-Theft Devices: Reimbursements for steering wheel locks, alarms, or similar devices.

Claim Submission Process

Check Eligibility: Verify your vehicle’s eligibility online using the VIN. Gather Documents: Collect proof of ownership, theft incident reports (if applicable), and receipts for theft-related expenses. Submit the Claim Form: Fill out the form available on the settlement website or request a paper form. Submit it online or by mail.

Event Date Description Lawsuit Filed 2022 Class-action lawsuit initiated against Kia and Hyundai. Preliminary Approval October 31, 2023 Court grants initial approval of the settlement terms. Opt-Out/Objection Deadline May 3, 2024 Deadline to exclude yourself or object to the settlement. Final Approval Hearing July 15, 2024 Court considers final approval of the settlement. Claim Submission Deadline January 11, 2025 Last date to file claims for compensation. Claims Processing Begins Post-January 2025 Start of processing and distribution of settlement benefits.

Addressing Theft Vulnerabilities

Free Steering Wheel Locks

Kia distributed over 340,000 free steering wheel locks through law enforcement and direct requests.

Ignition Cylinder Protectors

Both automakers developed hardware solutions to reinforce ignition systems for vehicles not eligible for the software upgrade.

Mobile Software Clinics

To accelerate security updates, Hyundai launched pop-up clinics in major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Conclusion

The Kia and Hyundai theft vulnerability settlement is a significant step toward addressing the financial and emotional burdens caused by the omission of immobilizers. Eligible vehicle owners should take advantage of the compensation and anti-theft solutions by submitting claims before the January 11, 2025, deadline.

For more information, visit the official Kia and Hyundai settlement websites.