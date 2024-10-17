$768 SNAP Payment Coming Soon: Check Your State’s Payment Schedule with COLA Increase

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has revealed the schedule for remaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for October, along with the upcoming November payments. With the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) already in effect, many recipients will see increased benefits, ensuring better support for families and individuals as they navigate rising living costs.

SNAP Payment Amounts: What to Expect

The 2025 COLA increase has brought a significant rise in SNAP benefits. The maximum payment for an individual can now reach $292, while families will receive the following amounts based on household size:

A family of 3 can receive up to $768.

A family of 4 can receive up to $975.

Larger families, such as a household of 8, may receive up to $1,756.

These payment amounts aim to help cover essential food expenses, although the actual amount a recipient receives may vary depending on their eligibility and income level. For example, the average SNAP payment for a family of three, after the COLA increase, is now $594.

Remaining October SNAP Payments

Several states are still in the process of delivering SNAP payments to eligible recipients. While some states have completed their payments for October, others will continue to distribute funds through the end of the month. Here’s a look at when the remaining payments will be made:

Alabama: October 4-23

Delaware: October 2-23

Florida: October 1-28

Georgia: October 5-23

Indiana: October 5-23

Kentucky: October 1-19

Louisiana: October 1-23

Maryland: October 4-23

Michigan: October 3-21

Mississippi: October 4-21

Missouri: October 1-22

New Mexico: October 1-20

North Carolina: October 3-21

Ohio: October 2-20

Tennessee: October 1-20

Texas: October 1-28

Washington: October 1-20

Puerto Rico: October 4-22

If you have not yet received your October SNAP benefits and live in one of the states mentioned above, your payment should arrive soon, depending on your specific eligibility and the state’s distribution schedule.

November SNAP Payments: What to Expect

As we move into November, SNAP recipients should be aware of the scheduled payment dates for their state. Similar to October, each state has its own timetable for sending benefits to EBT cards. Below are the dates for November payments:

Alabama: November 4-23

Alaska: November 1

Arizona: November 1-13

Arkansas: November 4-13

California: November 1-10

Colorado: November 1-10

Connecticut: November 1-3

Delaware: November 2-23

Florida: November 1-28

Georgia: November 5-23

Hawaii: November 3-5

Idaho: November 1-10

Illinois: November 1-10

Indiana: November 5-23

Iowa: November 1-10

Kansas: November 1-10

These are just some of the states and their payment dates. It’s important to check your state’s full schedule if your payment hasn’t been issued yet. States like Texas, Florida, and California, which have large SNAP recipient populations, will continue distributing benefits throughout November, with some states extending payments through November 28.

What to Do If You Haven’t Received Your Benefits

If you are expecting SNAP payments and haven’t received them, it’s crucial to check your eligibility and the specific schedule in your state. Many states stagger their payments based on case numbers or the first letter of your last name. You can check the USDA’s official website or contact your state’s SNAP office for more detailed information on your exact payment date.

Additionally, if you’re receiving SNAP for the first time or your circumstances have changed, you may see your payment arrive on a different day than usual. Always ensure your contact and account information are up to date with your local SNAP office.

Conclusion

The USDA’s updated SNAP payment schedule provides crucial assistance to families and individuals in need. With the 2025 COLA increase in effect, recipients can expect higher benefit amounts to help with food security. As states distribute payments throughout October and November, staying informed of your state’s schedule is key to ensuring you receive your benefits on time. If you have any questions about your SNAP payments, visit the USDA’s website or reach out to your local office for assistance.

