Wyoming County Man Arrested For Violent Domestic Assault And Drug Possession

On April 21, 2025, a Wyoming County man was arrested on Kopperston Road in Oceana for a serious domestic assault and drug-related charges.

Trooper N.T. Warden responded to a 911 call about 10:30 p.m. reporting an active domestic disturbance with probable weapons. Trooper Warden discovered the victim covered in blood with obvious swelling on her face and neck. The victim stated that the accused, Rambo Johnson, fled the area on foot.

Following a check of the area and a tip from a passerby, Trooper Warden discovered Johnson hiding inside a nearby trailer. The trooper went inside with the homeowner’s consent and found Johnson concealed in a bedroom at the back. Johnson resisted arrest but was eventually restrained and handcuffed.

Johnson was arrested with $88 in cash, a transparent bag containing a white substance suspected to be fentanyl, a piece of foil with burnt crystal residue thought to be methamphetamine, and a pocketknife.

According to the victim’s account, Johnson assaulted her while she was sleeping, hitting and choking her until she was nearly unconscious. She further stated that Johnson flashed a knife and threatened her life, saying, “Tonight is the night you die, bitch.” Johnson also allegedly threw her pocketbook and stole around $100, which was eventually discovered and returned by law enforcement.

Trooper Warden requested warrants for Johnson on several counts, including strangling, robbery, brandishing a lethal weapon, domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and impeding law enforcement.

All allegations originate from crimes committed in Wyoming County, West Virginia.

