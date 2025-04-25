Woman Wanted For Stabbing At Rockford-area Hotel Apprehended In Wisconsin

A Loves Park woman wanted by Cherry Valley police for a stabbing last week has been apprehended in southern Wisconsin.

Natalie Jurgensmeier, 46, of Loves Park, has been charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Cherry Valley police say they were called to the Days Inn in the 200 block of S. Lyford Road on April 15 to investigate a stabbing of a man by a woman. The man’s injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening, and he refused hospital treatment. Jurgensmeier, the suspect, allegedly fled the scene in a black Jeep.

On April 22, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin stated that an anonymous tip led officers to arrest Jurgensmeier in Dodgeville Township.

Authorities in Wisconsin are currently holding her in custody pending extradition to Illinois.

