Woman sought for stealing other people’s prescriptions at DMV pharmacies

Police released four photos of a woman suspected of stealing prescription medication from six pharmacies in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland released the photos on Thursday, which show the woman from four different viewpoints. The woman wears a face mask and a hat in each photograph.

The lady was accused of targeting pharmacies under several names at Safeway and CVS sites in Kensington, Md., Washington, D.C., Arlington, Va., and Alexandria, Va., in a scam that the MCPD said lasted a year.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that, since March 2024, an unidentified female suspect has been fraudulently picking up prescribed medications under other people’s names,” MCPD said on Thursday.

MCPD also released a photo of the car the officers believe the woman was driving, which seems to be a white Kia Soul crossover SUV.

Reference Article