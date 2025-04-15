Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for $4.2 Million Wire Fraud Scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Monday that a Lehigh Acres woman was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for orchestrating a multi-year wire fraud and money laundering scheme that defrauded her employer of more than $4.1 million.

According to the office, 49-year-old Madelyn Hernandez was also sentenced to forfeit $4,199,498.42, the total amount stolen through the fraud.

Hernandez, who worked for a textile and apparel supply chain company, sent bogus invoices from fake and defunct vendors via email and routed payments to bank accounts she controlled, according to the agency.

Hernandez obtained more than $4.1 million between 2018 and 2024 by using bogus invoices, claiming the funds were for fabric and items allegedly delivered to the company, according to the office.

According to the office, the scam came to an end when the company’s owner detected anomalies in inventory records and corporate forms.

The corporation verified in June 2024 that Hernandez had filed phony invoices, altered delivery records, and manipulated inventory reports, according to the office.

Hernandez attempted to cover her conduct by sending a message from a bogus family member’s account, stating she had died from an illness and surgery complications, according to the office.

The agency verified that in October 2024, FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation agents executed a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence, during which she admitted to the fraud and used the monies for personal needs and gambling.

According to the office, Hernandez pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering on January 28.

