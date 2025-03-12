Woman May Have Gone Missing While Walking In A Park On The Far Northwest Side On Monday Morning

Authorities are hunting for a woman who may have gone missing Monday while walking in a Far Northwest Side park.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Mariadelis Labrador Siles, 28, was last seen at 9 a.m. by her boyfriend, who believes she walked to Wildhorse HOA Sports Park off Mustang Gate near Loop 1604.

According to deputies, Mariadelis left the house without her wallet or cell phone.

Mariadelis stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 122 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was probably wearing a blue light jacket and black Pumas shoes with pink soles.

If you have any information, please call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.

