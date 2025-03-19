Woman from St. Louis County accused of leaving children home alone during Friday’s storms

During Friday night’s severe weather, a St. Louis County woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly leaving her children home alone.

Crystal Ray reportedly left her four children, aged 8, 5, 3, and 8 months, alone in a St. Ann home during the severe weather. According to charging documents, the children were distressed, and Ray departed while the sirens were sounding.

The police reported that the children were left unsupervised for several hours. While they were on their own, there were brush fires, power outages, downed power lines, and a lot of debris in their vicinity.

Police were informed by a concerned family member that the children were left unattended, as reported by First Alert 4.

When the police got in touch with Ray, she appeared to be intoxicated. Upon her arrest, she struggled with the officers, hitting and kicking them, according to the police.

Ray faces four charges of endangering the welfare of children, posing a significant risk, and one charge of resisting arrest.

