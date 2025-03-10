Woman Discovered Dead Inside Box Truck In Hunting Park

A woman’s body was discovered inside a box truck in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Police discovered the 60-year-old woman’s death around 5 a.m. inside a truck, which a neighbor said she “made her home,” on Fifth and West Luzerne streets in Hunting Park.

“You don’t wake up and see something like this on Hunting Park, especially in this area,” commented.

Luis Malvondo lives in the neighborhood.

He said the woman found dead has lived in the neighborhood for as long as he can recall.

“She seems like a cool person. She doesn’t bother anybody. She just stays out the way. She just stays in the truck and stays in her own lane,” he said.

The police are probing her death. They are currently reporting that no foul play is suspected.

