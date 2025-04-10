Woman Charged With Stealing More Than $20k In Jewelry From Clients’ Homes In Dupage County

A Hanover Park woman faces multiple charges after allegedly taking over $20,000 in jewels from three clients’ houses while working as a cleaning woman. Sandy Hernandez, 38, was charged with three counts of residential burglary, a Class 1 Felony, following an extensive investigation that led officials to her arrest.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the thefts occurred between November 2024 and January 2025. The first report was made on December 2, 2024, when a Glen Ellyn resident realized that jewelry, including a Cartier ring, had been stolen from her residence. Another Glen Ellyn resident reported the theft of jewels valued at around $10,000 on January 5, 2025, while a third incident occurred on January 15, 2025, involving stolen items worth around $2,500.

Investigators linked Hernandez to the crimes, stating that she took advantage of her access to the residences while cleaning them. Hernandez was hauled into custody on Tuesday afternoon without incident.

At Hernandez’s initial court appearance, Judge Joseph Bugos refused the State’s request to detain her until trial. Hernandez is forbidden from working in roles that require her to visit private dwellings and has been ordered not to contact the victims as part of her release.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin underlined the importance of prudence when employing cleaning services, recommending homeowners to fully evaluate staff, check references, and guarantee adequate insurance coverage.

Hernandez’s next court date is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

