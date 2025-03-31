Woman Arrested After Stealing Car During Traffic Stop In Blue Springs

After police stopped the owner, a Raytown woman was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a QuikTrip parking lot.

According to Jackson County, Missouri Circuit Court records, Rachel A. Bell, 36, of Raytown, has been charged with theft of a vehicle after a traffic stop in Blue Springs.

Law enforcement officers stopped the driver of a black 2008 Ford Taurus on March 18 because the brake lights were not working, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Blue Springs Police Department. The motorist complied and came to a halt in the Quik Trip parking lot at 1207 NW Highway 7.

As law enforcement officers spoke with the driver outside the vehicle, they said that the passenger, identified as Bell, locked the doors, jumped into the driver’s seat, and sped away. The procedure revealed that she had an arrest warrant.

Investigators said they pursued Bell in the stolen vehicle, but the chase ended after she reached speeds of 70 mph (ca. 113 km/h). The victim reported the next day that his vehicle was still missing.

According to court documents, a warrant for Bell’s arrest was issued, along with a $5,000 bond. As of Sunday, March 30, she appears to be behind bars.

As a result, Bell was charged with stealing a vehicle and resisting arrest. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

A bond review hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, with a preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. on April 17. No other information has been shared.

