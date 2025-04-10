Woman apprehended for DWI with child in vehicle at fast-food drive-thru

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after being discovered asleep in a fast-food drive-thru, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 3.

Deputies rushed to a shop on West Lake Houston Parkway where the incident occurred.

Deputies claimed that the driver, identified as Jatoria Washington, had a significant stench of alcohol on her breath. An eight-year-old child was discovered sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle. Following a field sobriety test, Washington was detained and transported to the Harris County Jail for additional testing.

The District Attorney’s Office accepted felony charges against Washington for “driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.” She was processed and put into the Harris County Jail, and the child was released to a family member, according to the police.

