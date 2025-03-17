Woman Apprehended After 7-year-old Boy Killed In South Wichita Shooting

At 1 p.m., Wichita police apprehended a 25-year-old woman in connection with the tragic shooting death of 7-year-old Davion Gunter.

The authorities placed the woman in Sedgwick County Jail on charges of aggravated child endangerment and felony murder.

Captain Aron Moses from WPD mentioned that there were several adults and seven other children present in the house when the shooting occurred. All the children were taken out and placed under protective care.

A tragic incident occurred in southeast Wichita early Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one child due to a shooting.

The Wichita Police Department reported that the shooting occurred just before 12:30 A.M. in the 3700 block of E Ross Parkway.

According to WPD, officers arrived at the scene in response to reports of a shooting and discovered a seven-year-old child with injuries to his upper body.

The child was brought to the hospital, and the medical team declared him deceased.

The authorities are still investigating the shooting, according to WPD.

If you have any information about it, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

