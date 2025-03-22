Woman accused with fatal CTA platform shooting

A Chicago woman has been charged with the deadly shooting of another woman at a CTA station Tuesday night.

Tiara Lee-Roberts, 28, a resident of the 4900 block of West Rice, faces two counts of murder in connection with the event.

She has a detention hearing planned for today in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Lee-Roberts was detained about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 63rd Street.

Police recognized her as the person who shot and killed 30-year-old Kamari McMillen on the Red Line CTA platform on the first block of West 69th Street two hours earlier.

According to authorities, Roberts and McMillen got into a verbal confrontation on the Red Line platform soon after 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Roberts pulled out a weapon and shot the victim before fleeing the area.

McMillen received a gunshot wound to the neck and was transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was initially classified as critical. She later died from her injuries.

