Winter Weather Advisory Issued For 16 Michigan Counties: Expect Up To 6 Inches Of Snow And Icy Conditions

Posted by Jan McDonald March 17, 2025

More than a dozen counties in Northern Michigan and the eastern edge of the Upper Peninsula are experiencing severe winter weather today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 16 counties in which heavy, wet snow is predicted to accumulate today. Wind gusts up to 40 mph could make travel hazardous at times. There’s even a sheen of ice predicted.

Today’s Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 5 p.m. Emmet, Cheboygan, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Chippewa, Mackinac, Charlevoix, Crawford, and Presque Isle counties are all part of it. The islands of Mackinac and Bois Blanc are also mentioned.

“Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches and a potential light glaze of ice,” are expected for that area, the NWS said. “Locally higher snowfall amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.”

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while driving.”

According to NWS meteorologists in Gaylord, a radar forecast reveals the anticipated impact of snow.

