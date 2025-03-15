Wildfire Risk Increases in West Virginia and Ohio: Outdoor Burning Restrictions In Effect

A heightened wildfire risk has been issued for sections of Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Virginia due to dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds forecast throughout Friday afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, WV, the recent lack of precipitation, combined with humidity levels ranging from 15% to 30% and wind gusts of up to 25 mph, creates an atmosphere in which wildfires can develop quickly. To avert future fire outbreaks, authorities are encouraging residents not to burn outside.

Perry, Morgan, Athens, Washington, Jackson, Vinton, Meigs, Gallia, and Lawrence counties in Ohio have all been affected. From March 1 to May 31, outdoor burning is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. under state legislation.

Several West Virginia counties, including Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, and Wood, are also under threat. Outdoor burning is prohibited by state law between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the spring fire season, which runs until May 31.

Residents in Kentucky and Virginia’s Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Lawrence, Dickenson, and Buchanan counties should also take precautions. Kentucky limits burning within 150 feet of woodland from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until April 30, while Virginia prohibits outdoor burning between midnight and 4 p.m. within forested regions.

Officials advise individuals to adhere to burning rules and promptly report any evidence of wildfire activity to local emergency services.

