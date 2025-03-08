Wichita Police Detain Man Accused Of Attempting To Kidnap 14-year-old Girl

Wichita police detained a man in connection with an attempted abduction that occurred last month at Pawnee and Broadway. Jason Haggard, 38, is in the Sedgwick County Jail for a misdemeanor stalking complaint. According to jail records, he is facing further charges from previous cases, as well as a violation of probation.

The girl’s mother told 12 News that her daughter was walking home on the afternoon of February 10 when a man attempted to get her into his car.

“She said she ran that fast in her life, she was so scared,” the girl’s mother said. “And she couldn’t even speak. All she could get out is, ‘I’ve been kidnapped.’ She was crying, shaking and just so hysterical.”

Police verified Haggard’s arrest late last month. 12 News spoke with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office about the misdemeanor charge Haggard faces in the attempted kidnapping case.

The District Attorney’s Office stressed that, while every case is examined based on the facts and evidence offered by law enforcement, charges can be changed if evidence supports it. Haggard will next appear in court on Friday.

Reference Article