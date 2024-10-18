Why 2.6 Million Americans Over 60 May Miss Out on Social Security benefits —and How You Can Avoid It

For many Americans, Social Security benefits are a critical part of retirement planning. With over 77 million current and future beneficiaries, Social Security provides essential support for older adults. However, there is a lesser-known group of 2.6 million Americans, aged 60 and over, who will never receive these benefits. This accounts for about 3.3% of the population in that age group, leaving many individuals vulnerable in their retirement years. Understanding why some people miss out on this safety net and how to avoid being part of this group is essential for ensuring financial security.

Qualifying for Social Security: What Are the Requirements?

To receive Social Security benefits, individuals must meet certain requirements. The basic criteria include:

Work for at least 10 years: You must have contributed to Social Security taxes during this time.

Earn 40 credits: Each year, you can earn up to four credits, depending on your income. In 2025, for example, you will need to earn at least $1,810 per credit to reach the four-credit annual maximum.

It is essential to understand these requirements early in your career. Failing to earn enough credits may result in losing out on valuable retirement benefits.

Who Are the “Never Beneficiaries”?

The term “never beneficiaries” refers to individuals who do not qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, despite being of eligible age. Several factors can lead to this status:

Late-Arriving Immigrants: Nearly half of the people who do not receive Social Security benefits are older immigrants who arrived in the U.S. too late in life to accumulate the necessary credits.

Infrequent Workers: Many people who took extended breaks from the workforce, such as those who stayed home to raise children, find themselves short on credits. This group makes up around 38.9% of the never beneficiaries.

Jobs Not Covered by Social Security: Some professions, such as certain government and railroad jobs, do not participate in Social Security. Approximately 10.8% of those who will never receive benefits fall into this category.

The Role of Employment Outside the Social Security System

Certain state and local government employees, as well as railroad workers, do not pay into Social Security. Instead, they rely on pensions or benefits from other systems, like the Railroad Retirement Board. These workers are not disadvantaged, as their pension systems are designed to provide retirement income outside of Social Security. However, those who switch between jobs covered by Social Security and those that are not may face unique challenges in securing benefits.

What Happens If You Die Before Claiming Social Security?

A small percentage of Americans, around 1.3%, pass away before they ever receive Social Security benefits. This can happen for a variety of reasons, including dying before the earliest claiming age of 62. For those who do not live long enough to claim their benefits, Social Security provides survivors’ benefits to spouses and dependent children, helping to alleviate some of the financial burden during difficult times.

How to Ensure You Qualify for Social Security Benefits

If you’re concerned about your eligibility, there are steps you can take to ensure that you qualify for Social Security:

Regularly Review Your Social Security Statement: By checking your Social Security statement, you can monitor your earned credits and ensure that your work history is accurately reflected.

Consider Additional Savings Options: Social Security is just one piece of the retirement puzzle. To ensure financial security, it’s wise to explore other savings options, such as IRAs or 401(k) plans.

Consult a Financial Advisor: If you’re unsure about your eligibility, a financial advisor can help you plan for potential gaps in your benefits and suggest strategies to fill those gaps.

Special Considerations for Divorced Individuals

If you’re divorced, you may still be eligible for Social Security benefits based on your ex-spouse’s work history, even if you don’t qualify on your own. To claim spousal benefits, your marriage must have lasted at least 10 years, and you must remain unmarried. Importantly, claiming spousal benefits does not reduce your ex-spouse’s benefits in any way.

How Residency in Foreign Countries Can Affect Your Benefits

Living abroad can complicate the process of receiving Social Security. While it’s possible to receive benefits in most countries, certain nations, including Cuba and North Korea, are exceptions. U.S. citizens residing in these countries may not be eligible to receive their Social Security payments. For other countries, exceptions can sometimes be made, so it’s important to check your eligibility using tools like the government’s Payments Abroad Screening Tool.

Social Security and Immigrants: Totalization Agreements

For immigrants who do not have enough U.S. credits, there is hope through totalization agreements. The U.S. has agreements with over 30 countries that allow immigrants to combine credits earned in the U.S. with credits earned in their home country. However, at least six of those credits must have been earned in the U.S. to qualify for prorated benefits.

Conclusion: Securing Your Social Security Future

Securing Social Security benefits requires careful planning and awareness of the eligibility requirements. By working consistently, monitoring your earnings, and understanding the options available, you can avoid becoming part of the “never beneficiaries.” Taking proactive steps, such as consulting with a financial advisor or using online tools like the SSA Retirement Estimator, ensures that you’re well-prepared for a stable and secure retirement.

