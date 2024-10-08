Who Will Benefit the Least from the 2025 COLA Adjustment?

The annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security benefits is a crucial measure for many Americans relying on these payments for their financial well-being. The announcement from The Senior Citizens League in September regarding the potential 2.5% COLA increase for 2025 has raised questions about how this adjustment will impact various groups of recipients differently.

What is the COLA Increase?Cost of Living Adjustment

The COLA increase is designed to help Social Security recipients keep pace with inflation and rising living costs. However, this year’s expected adjustment of approximately 2.5% has disappointed many who anticipated a more significant increase. This article delves into how different groups will be affected by the 2025 COLA increase.

Who Will Receive the Least?

While the COLA is intended to benefit all recipients, not everyone will see equal gains. Three primary groups are expected to receive less money than others following the COLA adjustment:

SSI Recipients: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients often find their benefits to be lower compared to traditional Social Security payments.

Low-Benefit Social Security Retirees: Those who have low retirement benefits will see minimal increases in their monthly checks.

Low-Benefit SSDI Recipients: Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients who receive smaller payments will also notice only marginal increases.

Calculating the Impact of the 2025 COLA

The impact of a 2.5% increase may appear more substantial for higher benefit amounts but can seem minimal for those receiving lower payments. For instance, if a recipient’s monthly check is $500, after the COLA increase, it would rise to $512.50—an increase of just $12.50. In contrast, a recipient receiving $2,000 would see a $50 increase in their monthly payment.

SSI Payments and Their Limitations

SSI recipients can qualify for a maximum monthly payment of $943 in 2024. After the expected COLA increase, this amount would rise to $966.50, yielding an additional $23 per month. However, many SSI recipients do not qualify for the maximum amount, as they may also receive retirement or SSDI payments.

For instance, the average SSI payment stands at about $698, which would increase to approximately $715 after the COLA adjustment—an increase of only $15 per month. For those aged 65 and older receiving SSI, the average payment is around $574, translating to a mere $14 increase monthly.

Conclusion

The 2025 COLA increase highlights the disparities in benefits among different groups of Social Security recipients. While the increase is designed to help all individuals keep up with inflation, those on lower benefit payments will experience significantly smaller boosts, raising concerns about financial stability. As the COLA adjustment approaches, it remains essential for recipients to be aware of how these changes will impact their financial situations moving forward.

Reference Article