What Makes the 1943-S Bronze Lincoln Cent Worth $504,000: Date and Material Matter

The 1943-S bronze Lincoln cent is a stunning anomaly in American numismatic history, with a fascinating backstory that continues to captivate collectors. Its rarity and the legendary tales surrounding its discovery make it one of the most highly sought-after coins in the world. Known for its unique composition and historical significance, this coin stands out in the world of numismatics, with one example having sold for a staggering $504,000.

Historical Context: The Impact of World War II

During World War II, copper became an essential resource for the war effort, used primarily in munitions and communication equipment. As a result, the U.S. Treasury Department ordered that the 1943 Lincoln cents be struck using zinc-coated steel planchets instead of the usual bronze composition. This change was designed to conserve copper for more critical military purposes.

The U.S. Mint produced over a billion steel pennies that year, with the San Francisco Mint alone striking more than 191 million of these steel cents. However, an interesting mistake occurred—some bronze planchets, originally meant for 1942 production, remained in the Mint’s supply bins. These planchets were mixed with the steel planchets and struck as 1943-dated coins, leading to the accidental creation of the famous 1943 bronze cents.

The Discovery of the 1943-S Bronze Cent

The discovery of the 1943-S bronze Lincoln cent is shrouded in mystery and intrigue. It wasn’t long before rumors began circulating that anyone who found one of these rare “copper” cents would be rewarded with a new car, allegedly from Henry Ford himself—though the Ford Motor Company denied these rumors. This myth only fueled the excitement among collectors, who scoured their coin rolls in search of these elusive coins.

The first confirmed discovery of a 1943-S bronze cent occurred in 1944 when Kenneth Wing, Jr., a teenage collector from Long Beach, California, found one in circulation. The coin became part of numismatic history, and over the years, it changed hands several times, eventually becoming part of the esteemed Simpson Collection.

A Coin Worth a Fortune

The 1943-S bronze Lincoln cent is not just valuable for its historical significance, but also for its rarity. Only six verified examples exist, making it one of the rarest coins in the world. One particular example, graded MS63 Brown by PCGS and approved by CAC, is considered the finest-known of this error coin. This coin is a centerpiece of the Simpson Collection and has a rich history that includes several high-profile transactions.

In 2012, Bob Simpson, a prominent numismatist, acquired this coin for a record-breaking $1 million in a private transaction. The coin has since become a key piece in Simpson’s All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set of Lincoln Cents Off-Metal Strikes. Its impressive condition, with sharp design details and traces of original red color, adds to its appeal among collectors.

The Unique Characteristics of the 1943-S Bronze Lincoln Cent

What sets the 1943-S bronze Lincoln cent apart from other coins is its distinctive features. The coin’s obverse displays sharp design details, with intricate features on Lincoln’s hair and the wheat stalks. The surface of the coin shows a light brown and crimson patina, with traces of the original red visible in sheltered areas. The coin also bears a tiny fleck of zinc from the steel cents that were mistakenly mixed with the bronze planchets, further enhancing its uniqueness.

This particular coin has been listed among the 100 Greatest U.S. Error Coins and has been widely depicted on PCGS CoinFacts, cementing its status as one of the most celebrated errors in numismatic history.

Other Notable 1943-S Bronze Cents

While the MS63 Brown example is the most famous, several other verified examples of the 1943-S bronze cent exist, each with its own fascinating history. Some of the notable pieces include:

AU58 PCGS: This coin, previously owned by Dave Berg, was purchased by Bob Simpson for $1 million in 2012.

AU55 PCGS Secure: Known for its past auction success, this coin was sold for $211,500 at one point.

AU55 NGC: This coin is listed on the NGC Census Report.

AU53 NGC: Discovered by Kenneth S. Wing Jr., it has fetched prices between $173,000 and $228,000 at various auctions.

VF35 PCGS: Known as the “King of the Small Cents,” this coin has sold for prices ranging from $51,750 to $207,000.

Each of these coins has a story to tell and serves as a reminder of the rarity and value of the 1943-S bronze cent.

Conclusion: The Allure of the 1943-S Bronze Lincoln Cent

The 1943-S bronze Lincoln cent remains one of the most fascinating and valuable coins in American numismatics. Its rarity, historical significance, and the mystery surrounding its discovery have solidified its place in numismatic lore. Whether it’s the coin’s accidental creation during a time of war or its later status as a coveted treasure among collectors, the 1943-S bronze cent continues to be a symbol of the allure of rare and valuable coins. With only six verified examples in existence, this coin will undoubtedly remain one of the most sought-after treasures in the numismatic world for years to come.

