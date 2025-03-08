Western Oklahoma Winter Advisory: Up To Three Inches Of Snow Expected After Sunday Morning

A winter weather advisory has been issued for northwest and western Oklahoma, with snow anticipated to affect travel from early Saturday to Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Norman reports that the advisory will be in place from 3 a.m. CST Saturday until 4 a.m. CDT Sunday. Wet snow accumulations of approximately one inch are forecast, with localized amounts reaching three inches in certain regions. Woodward, Clinton, Elk City, Weatherford, and the adjacent areas are all affected.

Travelers should prepare for treacherous road conditions as snow begins to build overnight. Authorities warn drivers to slow down and be cautious on the roads. Dialing 511 for real-time travel information allows motorists to monitor updated road conditions.

The winter weather arrives as a late-season snowstorm for the region, with repercussions expected on main highways and rural roads. Residents should plan properly, including extra travel time and staying up to date on weather developments.

Melting may occur when temperatures fluctuate, but overnight refreezing could pose extra risks. Those in the advised area should take the appropriate precautions to ensure safe travel throughout the weekend.

