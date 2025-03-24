West Virginia State Police Issue A Silver Alert For A Man Last Spotted Traveling On Interstate 77

Teddy Canterberry has been located and is safe, according to the West Virginia State Police and the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

His family has been notified and is en route to pick him up.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Alkon man with dementia, who vanished while flying to North Carolina on Saturday, March 22.

Teddy Canterberry, 59, was last seen at noon driving a black 2016 Honda Fit (West Virginia license plate 1WK263) westbound on I-77 around mile marker 83.

He was following his uncle, Nathan Canterberry, who was driving a separate vehicle.

Nathan lost sight of Teddy’s automobile and drove to North Carolina before reporting him missing to authorities at 8:30 p.m.

Teddy doesn’t have a cellphone, and his current location is unclear.

The West Virginia State Police and Turnpike authorities have issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for Teddy and his vehicle.

Anyone who sees Teddy Canterberry or his car should contact the Parkways Authority at 304-926-1908.

