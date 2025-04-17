West Virginia Man Dead After Vehicle Collision In Minnesota

A West Virginia man was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 in Adrian, Minnesota, on Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Lostetter, 46, of Saint Mary’s, West Virginia, was driving a 2018 Ram 2500 pickup truck westbound when it collided with a 2018 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer near milepost 27.

Lostetter died at the scene. The semi’s driver, Brody Anderson, 30, of Lake Benton, Minnesota, was not wounded.

Emergency personnel from the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office, Adrian Police Department, Adrian Fire Department, and Adrian Ambulance Squad responded to the accident.

