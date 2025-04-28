Weather Alert For West Virginia: Frost Advisory Threatens Gardens Across Charleston And Rural Valleys Until 9 A.m. Monday

Gardeners in West Virginia, southeast Ohio, and northeast Kentucky are bracing for a cold blast overnight, with a Frost Advisory in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, threatening delicate outdoor vegetation and early-season gardens.

Temperatures in Charleston are forecast to drop as low as 33°F, particularly in rural valleys and generally cooler areas of Kanawha, Cabell, Wood, Jackson, Athens, Boyd, and adjacent counties. We ask residents in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Athens, and Ashland to promptly cover or bring in sensitive plants.

Rural settlements and valley sites ranging from Greenup, KY, to Grafton, WV, will be particularly vulnerable, with some areas perhaps dropping below freezing. Homeowners, farmers, and landscapers should cover delicate plants with cloth or bring containers indoors overnight.

Drivers should be cautious of the possibility of patchy frost on windshields in the early morning, while substantial traffic disruptions are not predicted. This late-April coolness serves as a warning that growing season dangers continue into spring throughout the region.

The advisory is in force until 9 a.m. Monday, and additional cold weather alerts may be issued if another cold front arrives. Residents should check for local updates and safeguard plants as needed.

