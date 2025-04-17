Weather Alert For Missouri: Severe Thunderstorms With Large Hail Expected Along I-44 From 3 Am To 8 Am Thursday

Strong thunderstorms are predicted to form overnight along and north of Interstate 44 in Missouri, posing a possibility of large hail and severe lightning early Thursday morning.

According to the US National Weather Service in Springfield, isolated storms might form between 3 and 8 a.m. Thursday, with hail up to the size of quarters. The highest risk zone encompasses areas along I-44 from Joplin to Springfield and Rolla. Areas south of Springfield are predicted to receive less rainfall and have a decreased risk of severe weather.

The main threats are frequent lightning, locally significant rains, and hail. Although we do not anticipate widespread severe weather, the isolated nature of these storms could lead to rapidly changing conditions for homeowners in the early morning.

Officials encourage citizens to be weather-aware, particularly those traveling along I-44 or in the affected area before daybreak. The National Weather Service warns the public to seek refuge indoors at the first sound of thunder and to avoid flooded roads.

Stay tuned to local alerts and weather updates throughout the night for the most recent information on storm development and safety precautions.

Reference Article