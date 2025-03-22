Warrants Issued For Two Louisiana Men Linked To Dozens Of Check Fraud Cases Around The Southeast

On Friday, law enforcement officials urged the public to be on the lookout for two men suspected of cashing fraudulent US Treasury checks.

Investigators suspect that Renell Green, 33, of Slidell, La., is involved in numerous instances of check fraud at Walmarts in Mississippi and the Southeast. He has an active felony warrant in Slidell for the identical offense.

Green now carries a Louisiana driver’s license and was last seen driving a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a rental.

Laneric Gray, soon to be 34, is also wanted for check fraud after being tied to more than 70 occurrences of cashing or attempting to cash U.S. Treasury checks from Michigan to the South.

Gray also has a Louisiana driver’s license and usually works with a female spotter who stays in the car as he enters a store. He was last spotted driving a newer white Dodge Charger, which could potentially be a rental.

Those with information on Gray or Green’s location should contact Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Reference Article