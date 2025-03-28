Wanted: Akron Man Facing Murder Accusations, Considered Armed And Dangerous.

This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features an Akron man wanted for murder.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Demetrius Caffee walked into someone he knew’s home in May 2024 and shot them several times.

The victim died, and Caffee fled the area before police arrived.

Caffee has a criminal history extending back to 2018, with convictions for domestic abuse and unlawful restraint.

According to authorities, Caffee should be regarded as armed and dangerous.

He stands 5’9″ (1.75 m) tall and weighs 140 pounds (ca. 64 kg). He was last seen in the 11000 block of Tarson Terrace in Akron.

Anyone with information about Caffee’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a $5,000 prize.

Calls are not recorded, and tipsters may remain anonymous.

Reference Article