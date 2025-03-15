Virginia Woman Wins $5M On Lottery Scratcher

A woman’s stop at the convenience store paid off handsomely, making her a millionaire.

Jennifer Ivey of Ashburn went to the 7-Eleven at 25465 Pleasant Valley Rd. in Chantilly to pick up a Virginia Lottery 100X the Money scratcher. She went home and started itching. After all was said and done, she won the game’s top prize of $5 million.

That one merits its own line in the story.

$5 million.

“It feels amazing! It really does!” Ivey told officials as she redeemed her ticket. “I just kind of stared at it because I couldn’t believe it!”

Ivey chose the cash option over the full $5 million in annual payments spread out over 30 years. The 7-Eleven where she purchased the ticket receives a $10,000 incentive.

The 100X the Money scratcher offers rewards ranging from $30 to $5 million.

Ivey’s win is the second of three top prizes claimed in the game, leaving one unclaimed. The chances of winning the $5 million reward are one in 2,652,000. The odds of winning any reward in this game are 1 in 2.82.

