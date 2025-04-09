Virginia Freeze Warning: Lows below 30°F expected across the state

A freeze warning has been issued for several Virginia counties, including Richmond, Petersburg, and Norfolk, as temperatures are forecast to plummet to the mid 20s to near 30°F tonight. The freeze warning is in place from 2 to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

According to the National Weather Service Wakefield, today will be cooler than typical, with high temperatures in the 50s, significantly below average for this time of year. Along with colder temperatures, gusty conditions are expected, with wind gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mph inland and up to 30 mph along the eastern shore.

This weather shift is predicted to have an influence on outdoor activities and agriculture. Residents should take care to protect plants and pets from the cold, and farmers should plan for probable frost damage.

Additionally, wind gusts are forecast to be highest around coastal locations, with speeds reaching up to 35 mph. Travelers should also prepare for a probable chill in the air, particularly early Wednesday morning.

Residents should keep an eye on local news and the National Weather Service for additional information and weather updates.

