Upper Midwest Storm Warning: Hazardous Ice and Snow Expected in Minnesota and Wisconsin Through Sunday

A major spring storm system is expected to sweep across the Upper Midwest beginning Thursday night, bringing snow, ice, and rain to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, the system is predicted to bring major hazardous winter conditions, particularly in areas spanning the Iron Range and northwest Wisconsin. As of Tuesday morning, forecasters were confident in the system’s arrival but had medium-to-low confidence in its precise trajectory and timing of certain precipitation types.

The region from Duluth southeast into northwest Wisconsin may have ice accumulation, while regions near the Canadian border may receive the most snowfall. The probable low-pressure system placements still span numerous states, which may cause the storm’s impact region to vary significantly as the weekend approaches.

Travel difficulties are likely on interstates and local roads, particularly Friday evening and Saturday. Residents should keep an eye on local forecasts and be prepared for slick roads, power disruptions, and limited visibility.

To stay safe, keep your cars winter-ready, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor the National Weather Service’s latest updates as conditions change during the weekend.

Reference Article