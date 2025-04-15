UPDATE: 6 Year Old Found Dead After Going Missing Sunday Afternoon

According to officials from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old who went missing from her Saucier area home on Sunday afternoon was discovered deceased Sunday evening.

Gracelyn Vick’s body was discovered approximately 6 p.m. Sunday evening near her family’s home on F. Taylor Road and Saucier Fairley Road.

She was last seen around noon Sunday, heading outside to play in her front yard.

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders searched for Gracelyn in the region throughout the afternoon and evening, utilizing helicopters and ATVs.

This is an active investigation, and we will keep you updated as we learn more from law enforcement.

