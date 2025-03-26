Underwood Teacher Accused Of Malicious Punishment Of Child

An Underwood, Minnesota teacher is facing charges after deputies responded to an allegation of an assault at a nearby hospital.

Jason Rogers faces one count of malicious punishment of a child. He faces a year in prison if convicted. School officials said Rogers is currently on administrative leave from his post.

In early February, deputies were called to Lake Region Hospital in response to a report of an attack at Otter Tail County’s Underwood School.

A sixth-grade student said he was lying on his stomach during a lockdown practice when his teacher, Rogers, stepped on his back with both feet.

According to court records, Rogers weighed more than 350 pounds.

Deputies arrived at the school the next day, and Rogers instructed kids to sit against a wall for the lockdown practice.

However, some pupils lay on their stomachs. According to court papers, Rogers stated that he informed the pupils he could walk on them in their current posture and that they should take it seriously.

Rogers claimed to have stomped on the kid’s lower back. According to court documents, he stated that he heard the child shout and got off to see whether he was okay.

According to court documents, Rogers eventually admitted to treading on two more pupils.

He has his initial court appearance scheduled for April 8, 2025.

