U.S. Marshals on the hunt for fugitive in Ohio

The U.S. Marshals Service in Toledo is seeking assistance from the public in finding Kenneth Kirk, 44. Kirk is wanted for violating his supervised release, and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) is leading the search.

Kirk had been convicted in U.S. District Court for the crime of possessing a firearm as a felon.

After being found guilty, he received a 30-month prison sentence, which would be followed by three years of supervised release.

In November 2024, he was issued a warrant for his arrest after he fled from supervision.

Kirk is a frequent visitor of Toledo’s southside and eastside, according to authorities. The latest information places him in the 2100 block of Broadway.

He has been described as a white male who stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities are advising the public to regard him as armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Kirk’s location, please reach out to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 1-419-255-1111.

You can also submit tips online, and there is a reward available for providing information. You have the option to remain anonymous when submitting tips.

