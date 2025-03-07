U.S. Marshals apprehend suspect in Memphis murder case

Posted by Jan McDonald March 7, 2025

A man wanted for murder in Memphis two years ago was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service on Wednesday morning.

Deunta Youngblood, 31, is currently facing a first-degree murder allegation.

On October 11, 2023, Memphis Police stated that they were investigating an incident involving a guy who was viciously assaulted and left for dead near the 1600 block of Rayburn Street.

Two days later, the man died of his injuries. He has been identified as Shanqualus Morgan.

On January 15, 2025, an arrest warrant was issued for Deunta Youngblood. He was tracked down to a residence in Parkway Village’s 4600 block of Chancellor Cove.

According to U.S. Marshals, Youngblood was discovered hiding in a closet and arrested without incident.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in Youngblood’s arrest.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.