U.S. Marshals apprehend suspect in Memphis murder case

A man wanted for murder in Memphis two years ago was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service on Wednesday morning.

Deunta Youngblood, 31, is currently facing a first-degree murder allegation.

On October 11, 2023, Memphis Police stated that they were investigating an incident involving a guy who was viciously assaulted and left for dead near the 1600 block of Rayburn Street.

Two days later, the man died of his injuries. He has been identified as Shanqualus Morgan.

On January 15, 2025, an arrest warrant was issued for Deunta Youngblood. He was tracked down to a residence in Parkway Village’s 4600 block of Chancellor Cove.

According to U.S. Marshals, Youngblood was discovered hiding in a closet and arrested without incident.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in Youngblood’s arrest.

