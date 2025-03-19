Two suspects arrested following police pursuit of stolen vehicle on I-70

In St. Louis, Missouri, First Alert 4 reports that two suspects are facing charges following a police chase onto Interstate 70 involving a stolen car.

On Sunday, detectives from the Anti-Crime Task Force spotted a blue 2023 BMW X5 that had been reported stolen the day before. Authorities mentioned that the vehicle was not only wanted for felony stealing in University City but was also linked to multiple car break-ins.

After the police officers used a spike strip on the BMW, they activated their lights and sirens in an effort to pull the vehicle over. The suspect behind the wheel accelerated, disregarding multiple stop signs and traffic signals. According to official records, the BMW entered I-70 and reached speeds exceeding 110 mph.

The BMW ended up colliding with another vehicle, resulting in over $1,000 in damages and injuries.

The charging documents state that two individuals got out of the car after hitting the other vehicle. They proceeded to run on the interstate and then jumped over a guardrail.

On Tuesday, authorities charged Henry Brown and Derron J. Tucker as the two suspects involved in the incident.

Brown, who is 20 years old, and Tucker, who is 19, face charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Additionally, Brown has been charged with aggravated fleeing a stop and leaving the scene of an accident.

Brown is currently in police custody, while authorities have reported that Tucker is still at large.

Reference Article