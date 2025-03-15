Two Kitchen Workers Apprehended At The Jerome County Jail

On March 12, the Jerome County Sheriff’s apprehended a contracted kitchen worker after conducting a routine search for reentering the secured detention center, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Lynda Hansen, 54, of Twin Falls, was detained after attempting to carry tobacco goods into a kitchen where she works with inmates.

The sheriff’s office received a report in late January that illicit contraband was being carried into the detention center, and deputies launched an investigation to validate the claim.

On February 15, deputies arrested Kari Bento, 43, of Jerome, after an investigation indicated that a contract worker had inappropriate contact with two inmate laborers. Bento was arrested on felony accusations of bringing contraband into the prison institution and two counts of sexual intercourse with an inmate.

