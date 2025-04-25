Tupelo Man Apprehended for Attempted Child Enticement

A Tupelo man has been arrested for attempting to entice a minor following an investigation into an online contact case earlier this year.

On April 22, the Tupelo Police Department served a Lee County Circuit Court capias on 34-year-old Tupelo resident John T. Shirley. Shirley faces one count of attempting to entice a child to meet for sexual purposes, as well as one count of attempting to entice a child to produce a visual depiction of sexual conduct.

The allegations originate from a 2025 complaint alleging that the defendant utilized online communications to arrange a sexual encounter with an underage victim.

The Lee County Circuit Court set a $50,000 bond for Shirley’s imprisonment when it issued the capias.

This case is currently pending trial in Lee County Circuit Court, and no additional information has been published at this time.

