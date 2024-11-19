Trump Confirms Plan To Declare A National Emergency And Employ Military For Mass Deportation

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that he will declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign pledge of mass deportation of migrants residing in the United States without legal status.

Overnight, Trump responded to a social media post by Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, who stated earlier this month that there are allegations the new administration is planning such a statement and will deploy “military assets” to deport the migrants.

“TRUE!!!” Trump wrote .

Trump promised to initiate mass deportations as soon as he becomes president.

“On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out,” he said during a rally at Madison Square Garden in the closing days of the presidential race. “I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible.”

He’s already appointed several immigration hardliners to crucial Cabinet roles. He has named Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, as homeland security secretary, pending Senate confirmation. They have dubbed Tom Homan, the former Acting Director of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “border czar.”

Homan has detailed his plans for mass deportations, stating that they will prioritize eliminating criminals and national security risks. He did not rule out deporting families together.

Homan told Fox News’ “America Reports” on Monday that he’ll be in Mar-a-Lago “this week to put the final touches on the plan.”

Homan restated his vow to “take the handcuffs off ICE” and increase arrests, but added that he will want additional resources to carry it out and that there are “a lot of what-ifs.”

“So, I’ve been asked a thousand times, how many people can you remove the first year? Well, how many agents do I have?” he said. “Can we bring rehired agents back, the ones that are retired bring them back and rehire them. How many buses do I have? How much money do I have for airplanes? Right? Can DOD assist? Because DOD can take a lot off our plate. There’s a lot of what ifs …”

Throughout the campaign, Trump promised to enlist the National Guard to help with the deportation effort. According to experts, such a step would be a significant departure for the military, which does not often deal with domestic law enforcement matters.

At times, Trump went so far as to suggest moving thousands of troops from other countries to the US-Mexico border.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants living in the United States without legal immigration status. According to estimates from the American Immigration Council, removing them might cost billions of dollars annually.

Furthermore, mass deportations may have a greater economic impact, including a loss of tax income and labor shortages.

Martha Raddatz, ABC News’ Chief Global Affairs Correspondent, recently reported from California on the potential impact of Trump’s immigration and mass deportation policies on the American agricultural industry.

“If you took away my workforce, you wouldn’t eat. If you go into the San Joaquin Valley and you start doing what you’re saying, it’s over. The country will stop, literally stop because the food system won’t move,” said Manuel Cunha Jr., the president of the Nisei Farmers League.

